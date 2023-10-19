Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after acquiring an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $94.08 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.18 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

