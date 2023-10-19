Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $110.49 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $144.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Consumer Edge raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.