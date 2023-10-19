Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 6,344 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 236.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after buying an additional 412,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 393.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 399,411 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.06. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

