Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INN opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of -34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.17%.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

