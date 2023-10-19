Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,493 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in 8X8 by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 319.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 407.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 131,687 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Stock Performance

8X8 stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $302.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,310 shares of company stock worth $235,776 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

