Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,900 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $36.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.