Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,165 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MED. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Medifast by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.45. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $131.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

