Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 241 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 359.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Regency Centers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of REG opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.97. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $53.56 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

