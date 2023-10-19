Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,748 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nelnet by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $228,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,331.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $74,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Price Performance

Shares of NNI opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.10. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.35 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 51.62, a current ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

