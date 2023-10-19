Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,768 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). Cabot had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

