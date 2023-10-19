Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,156 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETD. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

ETD opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $743.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $187.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.