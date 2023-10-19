Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 869 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Twilio Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.