Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 9,966 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,609,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EAT opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $42.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

