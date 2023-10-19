Shell Asset Management Co. Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.93.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

