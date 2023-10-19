Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $66,938.20 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,244 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $11,034.28.
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 678 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $6,346.08.
Snap Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Snap by 101.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
