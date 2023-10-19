Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $66,938.20 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,980 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $66,938.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,317.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 1,244 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $11,034.28.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 678 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $6,346.08.

Snap Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Snap by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 466,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 630,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Snap by 101.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 416,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 131,308 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $560,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Snap from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.