Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,189 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $153.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average is $162.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,032,712.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,710 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.47.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

