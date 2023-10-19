SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1,207.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

XOP opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $114.16 and a 1-year high of $161.42.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

