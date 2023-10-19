Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after buying an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after buying an additional 990,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $148.95 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average of $149.50.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

