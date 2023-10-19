SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 1,530 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $122,430.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,148.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,608 shares of company stock worth $1,869,185 over the last ninety days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPXC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

