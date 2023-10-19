SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463,592 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 50,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. TheStreet downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %
SSNC opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $64.52.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.
Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies
In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SS&C Technologies Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.