State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,333,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 402,534 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,008,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC stock opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 17.63%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.