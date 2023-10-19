State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on KRC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $136,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 103.85%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

