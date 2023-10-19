State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after buying an additional 363,882 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $206.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $153.76 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

