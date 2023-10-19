State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 174.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

