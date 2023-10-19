State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Cable One by 1,312.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $637.03 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.00 and a 1-year high of $878.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $636.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $663.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.27 by ($2.84). The firm had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.41 million. Cable One had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

