State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.76.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

