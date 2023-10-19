State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,094.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.48. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

