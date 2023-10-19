Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.50. The firm has a market cap of $452.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

