Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $53.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRNO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

