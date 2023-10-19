The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO opened at $326.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.94 and its 200-day moving average is $366.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.58 and a twelve month high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

