The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 275,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -108.64%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,739,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

