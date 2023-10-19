Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 541.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 279,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 235,692 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 153,106 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 232,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 101,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $18.68 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Get Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.