Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

