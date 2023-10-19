Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,490,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,435,034,000 after buying an additional 2,041,609 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.36.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

