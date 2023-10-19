Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,304 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.