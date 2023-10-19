Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 1,092,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,915,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Under Armour

Under Armour Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.