United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Position Raised by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 2.2 %

X stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Steel news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

