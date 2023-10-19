V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

V.F. stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

