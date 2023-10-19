Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

MTN opened at $222.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.52 and its 200-day moving average is $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.16 and a 52-week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.26 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.04%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

