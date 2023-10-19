Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $454,518,000 after acquiring an additional 97,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $122.79 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.45 and its 200 day moving average is $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

