Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 574 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

CLX opened at $124.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 104.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.33. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $119.51 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

