Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. FMC’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,294.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.