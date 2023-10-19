Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

