Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,935 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,867 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after acquiring an additional 330,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,139.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,242,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $530,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $482,068,000 after acquiring an additional 666,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LVS opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.