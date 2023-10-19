Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $138,306.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,482,247.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,200 shares of company stock worth $10,970,990. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

