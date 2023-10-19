Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,536 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $29,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 58.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 98.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 29.0% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 678,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 152,509 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 251.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 60,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting purchased 3,100 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecovyst Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ecovyst Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.52 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ecovyst Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

