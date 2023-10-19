Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 522,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,139 shares of company stock worth $907,006 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.09 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $80.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.