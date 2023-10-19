Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $29,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,457,000 after acquiring an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

