Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357,397 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $27,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $53.95 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.