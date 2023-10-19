Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,444 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $28,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ES shares. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ES

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.